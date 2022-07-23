Baktiari (knee) was added to the Packers' active/PUP list Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Bakhtiari was expected to be available for the start of Green Bay's upcoming training camp, but he will now have to receive a medical clearance before practicing ahead of the regular season. The All-Pro left tackle was intentionally held out of Green Bay's OTAs this offseason to help ensure his full recovery from a torn ACL suffered at the end of the 2020 season.

