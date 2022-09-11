Bakhtiari (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, isn't expected to play, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

After suffering a torn ACL in December 2020, Bakhtiari made his return to the lineup Week 18 last season, only to exit that contest after suffering another significant knee injury that required a procedure. The 30-year-old has seemingly made strong progress in his recovery from his most recent surgery -- his third since he initial tore the ACL in his left knee -- but after he regressed to no practice participation Friday following limited showings Wednesday and Thursday, Bakhtiari looks like he'll miss at least one game to begin the 2022 campaign. Yosh Nijman is slated to start at left tackle in Bakhtiari's stead.