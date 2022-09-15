Bakhtiari (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Packers' injury report Wednesday.
Bakhtiari sat out Sunday's loss to Minnesota as expected after he was listed with a questionable designation throughout Green Bay's first week of practice. The All-Pro left tackle, who has struggled to find the field since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in January of 2021, appeared to make significant strides in his recovery as he participated in a limited fashion during 11-on-11 drills earlier this September. Bakhtiari's status will be worth keeping a close eye on approaching the Packers' Week 2 matchup against the Bears on Sunday night.