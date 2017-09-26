Packers' David Bakhtiari: Limited participant Tuesday
Bakhtiari (hamstring) was a limited participant during Tuesday's practice, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Bakhtiari has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, but the fact that he was able to take part in portions of Tuesday's practice means there's a chance he's able to take the field on Thursday against the Bears. Still, with it being a short week, Bakhtiari is still considered questionable and his workload during Wednesday's practice session should be telling for his eventual availability.
