Bakhtiari (knee) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bakhtiari sat out Sunday's season-opening loss to Minnesota after being listed as questionable and once again finds himself deemed iffy for Week 2. The former All-Pro left tackle has struggled to stay on the field since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in January of 2021. Fellow standout offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee/pectoral) is also questionable, so the Packers may have to ride with Yosh Nijman at left tackle against Chicago on Sunday night.