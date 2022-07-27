General manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday that Bakhtiari (knee) underwent an additional offseason knee prodecudure due to the injury he sustained Week 18 in Detroit, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Gutekunst affirmed that he has no concerns about Bakhtiari playing again, but he noted that the issue sustained versus the Lions was a "very significant injury, much more than an ACL." When asked about Bakhtiari's chances of being available for Week 1 of the 2022 campaign, Gutekunst said "we're not going to put a timetable on it." The Packers are counting on the All-Pro left tackle's ability to return and anchor the offensive line for Aaron Rodgers, but amid a season that already includes notable changes to the receiving corps, it now remains to be seen when exactly Bakhtiari will achieve medical clearance.