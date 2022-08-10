General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday that Bakhtiari (knee) is "progressing very well" in his recovery, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.

Gutekunst also emphasized that the Packers won't issue a timetable for his return. The 30-year-old tackle has faced an abundance of obstacles in his attempts to return to the field after tearing his ACL back in December of 2020, including requiring an additional procedure on his knee this offseason. Gutekunst's words could perhaps indicate a light at the end of the tunnel for the five-time All-Pro selection, who Green Bay would love to have anchoring the offensive line as the team makes another run at the Super Bowl.