The Packers placed Bakhtiari (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After suiting up Week 1 and playing 55 of 60 offensive snaps, Bakhtiari has missed the past two games and now will sit out until at least Week 9 against the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 5. As long as Bakhtiari is sidelined, the Packers will trust in Rasheed Walker at left tackle.
