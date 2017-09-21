Packers' David Bakhtiari: Not practicing due to hamstring
Bakhtiari (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
There's still no clear timetable on Bakhtiari's injury, but after the beating Aaron Rodgers took against the Falcons, his quick return is favorable.
