Bakhtiari (knee) will come off the PUP list Sunday and do individual drills, according to head coach Matt LaFluer, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.

It's been a long road to a full recovery for Bakhtiari, who played in one game last season, after suffering a torn ACL in December of 2020. The 30-year-old has undergone multiple procedures since, and has been sidelined thus far during training camp, while also being unable to participate in OTAs. A return for Week 1 is uncertain, but this is certainly the first step for the former pro-bowl tackle.