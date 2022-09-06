Bakhtiari (knee) said Monday that he believes he's on track to start Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Bakhtiari came off the PUP list in late August, but his Week 1 status remained uncertain late in the offseason. However, he participated in 11-on-11 drills Monday and appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener. A better idea of Bakhtiari's status should come into focus based on his participation in practice over the next few days. If he's ultimately available against Minnesota, it's possible that the 30-year-old is on a snap count given his lengthy absence.