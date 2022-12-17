site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Out Week 15
RotoWire Staff
Bakhtiari (appendix) has been downgraded to out for Monday's matchup with the Rams, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Bakhtiari's absence will be his second straight after undergoing an emergency appendectomy two weeks ago. His absence figures to open up an opportunity for Zach Tom to see some more snaps.
