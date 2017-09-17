Packers' David Bakhtiari: Out with hamstring injury
Bakhtiari (hamstring) has been ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
This is a massive hit to the Packers' offensive line, with Bryan Bulaga (ankle) also inactive for Sunday's contest. Consider Bakhtiari day-to-day moving forward, as he remains without a specified timetable.
