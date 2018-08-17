Packers' David Bakhtiari: Playing Thursday
Bakhtiari (ankle) will play in Thursday's game against the Steelers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Bakhtiari spent time with the first-team this week after suffering an injury over a week ago. He's expected to start, but he likely won't see extended action.
