Bakhtiari started at left tackle and played 70 of a possible 73 snaps in Sunday's 27-24 overtime victory over the Patriots.

Bakhtiari played just over half the snaps in his Week 3 season debut, and according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, head coach Matt LaFleur said the plan was for Bakhtiari to play two series and take one off against New England. Things went that way in the first half, but Bakhtiari told coaches at halftime that he was ready to be out there for each play, and he did just that the rest of the way. The Packers will likely remain cautious with Bakhtiari during practice, particularly after playing essentially a full game for the first time since late 2020. However, as long as he feels fine in the days ahead, it looks like he will take every snap at left tackle moving forward.