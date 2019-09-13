Bakhtiari practiced Friday after missing Thursday's practice with a back injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Bakhtiari's absence Thursday left his status for Week 2 up in the air -- not ideal for for the effectiveness of the Packers' offense against a stout Vikings defense -- but his presence Friday puts him on track to take the field in Week 2.

