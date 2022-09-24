Bakhtiari (knee) is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
Since Bakhtiari tore his ACL during the end of the 2020 campaign he continues to struggle staying on the field and healthy. The former All-Pro tackle is yet to make his 2022 season debut for the Packers. It's likely Elgton Jenkins (knee) will likely provide a boost to the Packers' offensive line as he didn't receive a game status and is expected to play.
