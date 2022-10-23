Bakhtiari (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Bakhtiari practiced in limited fashion throughout the week, which should put him in a decent position to suit up Sunday. He's slowly ramped up his activity in game action and should serve as the Packers' primary left tackle if he is active.
