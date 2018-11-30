Packers' David Bakhtiari: Questionable for Sunday
Bakhtiari (knee/ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bakhtiari is dealing with two left knee injuries and a left ankle injury but still has a chance to play Sunday after returning to practice as a limited participant. Jason Spriggs is the likely candidate to step in at left tackle should Bakhtiari not suit up.
More News
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Adds third injury•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Suffers multiple injuries•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Playing Thursday•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: In line to play Thursday•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: 'Very limited' in practice Sunday•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Diagnosed with sprained ankle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13