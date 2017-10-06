Packers' David Bakhtiari: Questionable for Week 5
Bakhtiari (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bakhtiari was a limited participant at practice throughout the past two weeks, which you would expect to bode well for his status Sunday. The 26-year-old will likely undergo pregame testing that would ultimately determine whether or not he suits up.
