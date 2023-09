Bakhtiari (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Atlanta, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Even though Green Bay's star tackle didn't practice all week, there's a chance he plays on Sunday. Bakhtiari has been dealing with a knee injury, but it seems like the Packers' may have been holding him out simply for "vet rest," per the team's injury report. If the 31-year-old were to miss Sunday, Yosh Nijman would be the next man up for Green Bay.