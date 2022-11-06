Bakhtiari (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions.
Bakhtiari started Sunday's contest versus Detroit at left tackle, but he's since been listed as questionable to return to the game with a knee injury. The 310-pounder has already missed time this season due to lingering knee issues from the torn ACL he suffered during the 2020 season, but Zach Tom should fill in at left tackle while Bakhtiari remains sidelined.
