Bakhtiari (knee) re-negotiated his contract Saturday, converting $11 million into a signing bonus, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The move means little from Bakhtiari's perspective, but it could be a huge deal from the Packers perspective as it frees up closer to $8.5 million in cap space. The All-Pro left tackle is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in practice two months ago and likely won't be ready for the start of the 2021 season.
More News
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Shifts to injured reserve•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Confirmed as out for season•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Sustains season-ending knee injury•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Earns history-making extension•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Back to work Wednesday•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Inactive for TNF•