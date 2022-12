Bakhtiari (appendix) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Bakhtiari has missed each of the Packers' last three games after undergoing an appendectomy. However, he practiced in limited fashion throughout the week ahead of a pivotal matchup against the Vikings and appears ready to return to his role as the team's starting left tackle.