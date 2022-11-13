Bakhtiari (knee) is active Sunday against the Cowboys, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Bakhtiari closed the week with back-to-back limited practices, paving the way for him to suit up Sunday against Dallas. The veteran tackle's ability to play is certainly good news for the team's offensive line, as the Cowboys defense leads the league in sacks.
More News
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Returns Sunday•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Questionable to return•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Active for SNF•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Inactive against Commanders•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Questionable against Washington•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Splits snaps in Week 5•