Packers' David Bakhtiari: Receives stitches on right thumb
Bakhtiari received stitches on his right thumb during Sunday's game against the Steelers, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It isn't clear when Bakhtiari hurt his thumb, but it doesn't sound like he'll miss any time, considering he was able to play through the injury.
