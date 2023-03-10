The Packers restructured Bakhtiari's contract Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Green Bay converted $9.5 million of Bakhtiari's 2023 salary into a guaranteed signing bonus in an attempt to mitigate his $28.8 million cap hit. The veteran left tackle signed a four-year, $103.5 million deal in November of 2020 but suffered a torn ACL late in the 2020 campaign and took awhile to get healthy. However, it appeared he'd finally put the issue behind him halfway through the 2022 campaign before he was sidelined again due to an appendectomy. When Bakhtiari is 100 percent, he's certainly capable of being one of the best left tackles in the NFL.