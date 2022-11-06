Bakhtiari (knee) returned during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Bakhtiari started at left tackle Sunday and was unable to step back in to begin the second half, but he was re-inserted with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The 32-year-old has been in and out of the lineup this season as he continues to deal with the after-effects of the torn ACL he suffered late in the 2020 campaign.