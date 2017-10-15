Packers' David Bakhtiari: Returns to action Sunday
Bakhtiari (hamstring) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bakhtiari has missed the Packers past four games, suiting up only in the season opener. His long absence had forced the Packers to move Lane Taylor, a guard, to left tackle the past few weeks. With fellow tackle Brian Bulaga (ankle) also healthy, Green Bay will have it's top-five lineman starting at once for the first time this season.
More News
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Earns questionable tag•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Won't play Sunday•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Inactive for Thursday's game•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Doubtful for Thursday night•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Limited participant Tuesday•
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...