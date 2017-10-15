Bakhtiari (hamstring) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bakhtiari has missed the Packers past four games, suiting up only in the season opener. His long absence had forced the Packers to move Lane Taylor, a guard, to left tackle the past few weeks. With fellow tackle Brian Bulaga (ankle) also healthy, Green Bay will have it's top-five lineman starting at once for the first time this season.