Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Chicago.

Bakhtiari was starting to find his groove again after a prolonged recovery from a torn ACL he suffered in late 2020, but the veteran offensive tackle will now be sidelined due to an emergency surgery to remove his appendix. All things considered, this isn't a significant setback for Bakhtiari, but it puts Green Bay in a difficult situation. Aaron Rodgers is expected to play Sunday despite a rib injury, so protecting the superstar quarterback's blindside will be even more important against Chicago. In Bakhtiari's absence, Yosh Nijman figures to shift to the left side, while Royce Newman and Zach Tom would be candidates to start at right tackle.