Bakhtiari (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Friday that Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL at practice this week, so the move to IR was only a matter of time. The 29-year-old will need to make a quick recovery to have a chance of being ready the 2021 season opener. Elgton Jenkins or Billy Turner should fill in at left tackle for the rest of the season.
