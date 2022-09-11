Bakhtiari (knee) was ruled inactive ahead of the Packers' game against the Vikings on Sunday.

Bahktiari will officially have to wait at least one more week before making his return to the field from a lengthy ACL recovery for Green Bay. With both the All-Pro left tackle and standout offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee/pectoral) both inactive Sunday, Yosh Nijman will have to step in against Minnesota pass rushers Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter.