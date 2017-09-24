Packers' David Bakhtiari: Sitting out Sunday
Bakhtiari (hamstring) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
With Bakhtiari out, Kyle Murphy will be tasked with covering Aaron Rodgers' blind side, even though Brian Bulaga (ankle) is active.
