Bakhtiari started at left tackle and played 25 of a possible 63 snaps in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants.

Bakhtiari was on the field for nearly every play in Week 4, but he and fellow tackle Yosh Nijman alternated drives in Sunday's contest like they had done in previous weeks, and Nijman wound up with 13 more snaps than Bakhtiari in Week 5. The Packers were likely taking it easy with Bakhtiari given the trip overseas, and he was out there on the final play of the game, so he should be good to go moving forward. However, it remains to be seen how the Packers will deploy their tackles in Week 6.