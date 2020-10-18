site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Suffers chest injury
RotoWire Staff
Bakhtiari (chest) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bakhtiari was forced off the field during the third quarter. If the All-Pro left tackle isn't able to return Sunday, Rick Wagner will remain in Green Bay's starting lineup.
