Bakhtiari suffered two different injuries to his left knee in Sunday's loss to Minnesota, Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bakhtiari exited Sunday's game in the third quarter with a knee injury but was able to return. Upon returning he injured the same knee. He wouldn't give the specifics of the injuries up after the game, only saying they were different and he'd consult with doctors Monday. It's unclear if the issues will sideline him for future games, and he should be considered questionable for Week 13 until further notice. Jason Spriggs is likely to see a spot start if Bakhtiari is ultimately held out.