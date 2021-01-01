According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bakhtiari is believed to have suffered a torn ACL at Friday's practice.

Bakhtiari likely is undergoing a battery of tests to figure out extent of the damage in his knee, but in any case his loss is a tough one for the Packers offense. When Bakhtiari sat out Weeks 7 through 9 earlier this season due to a chest issue, Billy Turner slotted in at left tackle for Green Bay.