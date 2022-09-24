Bakhtiari (knee) is trending toward playing Week 3 at Tampa Bay, Bill Huber reports.
Since tearing his ACL late in the 2020 season, Bakhtiari has appeared in just one game for Green Bay, but it finally appears as if he might be ready to make a full return to action soon. The Packers could still opt to play things safe by putting the five-time All-Pro selection on a snap count at first instead of completely throwing him back into the fire right away.
