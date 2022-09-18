Bakhtiari (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Bakhtiari continues to deal with a knee injury to begin the 2022 campaign, and he'll be unable to make his season debut during Sunday's primetime matchup. The Packers' offensive line will get a boost since Elgton Jenkins (knee) is available, while Bakhtiari's next chance to play will be against the Buccaneers next Sunday.
