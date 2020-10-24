Bakhtiari (chest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Texans.
Bakhtiari entered the weekend doubtful and was predictably downgraded after missing a full week of practice. This will be just the seventh game Bakhtiari has missed over seven years in the league. Rich Wagner or Billy Turner is expected to start at left tackle against a fierce Texans pass rush.
