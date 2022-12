Bakhtiari (appendix) is a long shot to play Monday against the Rams, according to head coach Matt LaFluer, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Bakhtiari is still recovering from an emergency appendectomy that took place in early December. He was unable to play Week 13 against the Bears, and it appears he'll still need more time to recover following the team's Week 14 bye. If he is ultimately ruled out for Monday's game, then Zach Tom will draw the start at left tackle.