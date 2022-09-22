Bakhtiari (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Packers' practice report Thursday.
Bakhtiari continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered at the end of the 2020 campaign, but his upgrade from a non-participant Wednesday to a limited participant Thursday is an optimistic sign heading into Sunday's 2021 NFC Championship rematch against the Buccaneers. The former All-Pro's activity during Friday's session should provide more clarity regarding his Week 3 availability, but if Bakhtiari is ruled out again, Yosh Nijman would likely make another start at left tackle.
