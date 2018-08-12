Bakhtiari (ankle) returned to practice Sunday but was 'very limited', Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Bakhtiari suffered a left ankle sprain early in training camp. The Packers will rightfully be very careful with Bakhtiari, who protects Aaron Rodgers' blindside, and Sunday was likely a test to see how well the ankle is recovering. Look for Kyle Murphy to get first-team reps as long as Bakhtiari remains out of team drills.

