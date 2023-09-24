Bakhtiari (knee) is inactive against New Orleans in Week 3, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Continued swelling in his knee will keep Bakhtiari out for a second straight contest. This scenario appeared to be likely as the veteran offensive tackle did not practice at all during the week. Rasheed Walker is expected to start in Bakhtiari's place versus the Saints.
