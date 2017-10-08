Packers' David Bakhtiari: Will not play Sunday
Bakhtiari (hamstring) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Bakhtiari will miss his fourth consecutive game with the hamstring issue after practicing on a limited basis again this week. The Packers opted to shift Lane Taylor from left guard to left tackle Week 4 against the Bears, and could potentially do so again Sunday.
