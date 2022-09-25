Bakhtiari (knee) will play Sunday against the Buccaneers. Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Bakhtiari will make his 2022 debut after a long recovery from his ACL tear in late 2020. The veteran left tackle should start, although whether he may be on a snap count of any kind is still unknown.
