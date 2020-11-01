Bakhtiari (chest) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota.
With the one-time All-Pro slated to miss his second consecutive contest after sustaining his chest injury during a Week 6 loss to the Buccaneers, Green Bay is forced to reshuffle its front five. Last Sunday with Bakhtiari unavailable to face the Texans, Green Bay shifted Billy Turner to left tackle and inserted Rick Wagner as the starter on the right side.
