Packers' David Bakhtiari: Won't play Sunday
Bakhtiari (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Bakhtiari will miss his fourth consecutive game with the hamstring issue, despite practicing on a limited basis again this week. The Packers opted to shift Lane Taylor from left guard to left tackle Week 4 against the Bears and could do so again Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Inactive for Thursday's game•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Doubtful for Thursday night•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Limited participant Tuesday•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Doubtful for Week 3•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...