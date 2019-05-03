Packers' Davis Koppenhaver: Signs with Green Bay

Koppenhaver signed a contract with the Packers on Friday.

Koppenhaver was one of 11 undrafted free agents to sign with the Packers on Friday. The Duke product will have some competition at the tight end position, with Jimmy Graham still looking like the lead pass-catching tight end for the Packers and with Green Bay drafting Jace Sternberger out of Texas A&M in the third round.

