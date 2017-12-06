Packers' Davon House: Absent from practice field Wednesday
House (shoulder) didn't practice with the team Wednesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
House has been consistently logging full workloads for the last six weeks, accruing 31 tackles, one sack and one interception in that span. If he can get healthy for Sunday's game against the Browns, he'll have a juicy matchup against a Cleveland squad that has thrown a league-high 21 interceptions this season.
